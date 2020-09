Hennessey Fire destroys hundreds of beehives at California farm Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:46s - Published 3 weeks ago Hennessey Fire destroys hundreds of beehives at California farm As the fire line grew closer, a Vacaville business had to leave their life’s work behind to escape the flames of the Hennessey Fire, part of the LNU Lightning Complex. 0

