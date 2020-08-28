More Than 317,000 US Deaths Projected By December Due To Covid-19

A well-known coronavirus model previously cited by the White House forecasts massive deaths.

Specifically, more than 317,000 US deaths from Covid-19 by December.

As of Friday morning, the model projects that 317,312 people may die from the illness.

This marks an increase of about 8,000 deaths from a previous estimate the model one week ago.

Another forecast by the US CDC puts the number of US deaths at 200,000 by September 19.