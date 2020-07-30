WCBI NEWS at TEN - 08/04/2020

You have to wear your mask.

A statewide mandate issued this afternoon by governor tate reeves is effective immediately.

And, top health administrator dr. thomas dobbs also issues a public health order for anyone testing positive to stay home - with fines or even arrests for those who don't.

Governor reeves is delaying the start of some schools in the state.// both he and dr. dobbs are urging mississippians to not socialize for the next two weeks// wcbi's scott martin joins us in the studio with a breakdown of the governor's briefing today// scott?

Vo eight counties in mississippi fall under the guidelines of the governor's executive order to delay the start of school.

The order is for 7th through 12 grades in the following counties.

Bolivar, coahoma, hinds, george, forrest, panola, sunflower, and washington counties// the first day of school is being delayed until august 17th..for in person learning// governor reeves is also requiring masks to be worn in schools.

Students, teachers, and staff will be required to wear a mask unless you have some sort of health issue// on top of that the governor also issued a statewide mask order for mississippi// any gatherings or public spaces, folks will be require to wear a mask.

Governor reeves says the state's test positivity rate is too high// the goal of the orders the governor says it so help prevent a rampant spread of the virus and keep from an extension of school closures for mississippi kids// sot "we've got to find a way to balance the risk, recognizing there's going to be some spread of the virus, recognizing the risk to those under the age of 60 from the coronavirus, is much different than the risk of those over the age of 60, unless of course there's pre existing conditions.

We're just going to have to deal with those on an individual basis// the governor also stated that any school district that intended on starting in person classes before the 17th, that it'd be in the best interest to push that in person start back.

Prior to today's statewide mask mandate, 37 counties were under a mask order and the governor says the spread of the virus was slowing.

As far as testing and getting results back, most private labs are at a two to three day turnaround now so the backlog is starting to clear up.

We'll have the governor's order for you to read it in its entirety on our website at wcbi dot com// so, here are the number of positive cases for today.

More than a thousand mississippians have are added to the list of those infected with covid-19.

The mississippi state department of health says there are one thousand 74 new cases in the state, along with 42 deaths.

One thousand one hundred 64 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. 173 of those patients are on a ventilator.

Locally, lee county saw the most new cases with 35.

Tishomingo is reporting 19, pontotoc 15, and monroe 14.

The role of school nurses will be vital this year as some students head back to the classroom during the pandemic.

Normally, nurses treat injuries and illnesses...now they're dealing with covid-19 symptoms. our stephanie poole explains how they plan to handle any possible cases .

She joins us in the studio with more.

That's right joey, checking for symptoms, isolating infected students, and monitoring classes are just the few obstacles they're facing.

éé with only a few weeks until the start of classes,nurses are preparing guidelines for teachers and parents.

éé school nurses will be critical in the back-to-school planning period.

" we've got scheduled to go across the county and talk to all our teachers and talk to them bout finding symptoms of covid.

When they need to send students to us."

Mashella crowley is the head nurse for lamar county school district.

She, along with four other nurses, have developed a plan to ensure health and wellness on school grounds.

" before school gets started, we want to try to educate the kids on good hand washing, about wearing your mask, and staying six feet apart.

Those are some of the preventive things we are trying to work on."

But often times, those tips are overlooked.

If symptoms are displayed,she's asking teachers to send students based on low to high severity.

" we're having to divide our rooms up and do isolation areas where we got a well side and we got a sick side.

If a child comes in with 102 fever, we're going to put them on the sick side and let them stay in a screen divided area where nobody knows who they are until a parent comes and picks them up."

It's suggested sick students stay off campus until they're clear of symptoms. " right now, we've got the best possible plan out there.

Is it bulletproof?

No.

None of them are.

We don't know how many different scenarios to this thing that we could face once we get back into school.

In the meantime, we are confident in our plan and we know we're going to face difficulties.

We're doing that now."

Superintendent of lamar county school district, vance herron says this plan isn't concrete, but it's the safest way for students return.

" everybody is a little apprehensive and everybody is a little worried with good reason.

But in the meantime, we are going to be okay and we're going to make it through these trying times."

Butt sots " the district has done good about making sure our kids are safe and having a nurse in each school.

" all faculty and staff members are having mandatory covid-19 training leading up to the start of school.

éé roll vo in monitor meeting, shaking hands, and looking your future employer in the eye may be a thing of the past.

The covid-19 pandemic has changed everything-- including applying for a job.

Social distancing was on full display at express employment professionals during its drive thru job fair in starkville today.

In the past, job fairs offered a chance for applicants to interact with future employers in person-- increasing their odds of getting a job... now, they'll have to rely on their resume to get a call back.

"i have a lot of experience and i just hope they can use my experience and go from there and get the work that i'm looking for."

"it works fine for me, you know, give them my application, bring a resume, they'll give you a call if you meet the criteria, so just let that be that."

You don't have to attend the drive thru job fair to get help.

You don't have to attend the drive thru job fair to get help.

First look stinger first look summary: relatively dry air will lead to some pretty good weather for the end of the work week.

Plan on comfy nights and warm days.

Higher heat and humidity return for the coming weekend and that may lead to more spotty storms and head indices over 100?

Again.

Tuesday night: mostly clear with a bright moon shining all night long.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Light wind.

Wednesday: a mix of sun and clouds.

We can't totally rule out a stray shower but odds are 10% or less.

Highs top out in the upper 80s with northerly winds 3- 8 mph.

Columbus police need your help finding a man missing for two days.

39-year-old james ryan taylor was last seen july 14th.

Police say he was driving a silver ford fiesta.

Taylor was wearing a white t- shirt and jeans.

He is around 175 pounds and has brown hair and blues eyes.

The car he was driving has the tag number: l-t-e 7723.

If you have any information that can help police find him, call crimestoppers.

Monitor intro a winston county teenager remains in the hospital tonight after allegedly being shot by his uncle... 17 year old de welch is in the critical care unit at university of mississippi medical center in jackson... welch plays football at nanih waiya high school.... our quentin smith speaks with coaches and players about how they're coping.

Quentin... how is everyone holding up?

Joey..

As you can imagine they're devastated... the football team is a brotherhood... now they're trying to stay strong for welch... hoping he'll soon be able to join them on the football field again..

Nat when the nanih waiya warriors hit the practice field this morning.... to the naked eye everything appeared to be normal....but it wasn't.... they were without their sophomore linebacker de welch... " i know he'd do anything he could to be down here with us right now."

The 17 year old was shot multiple times...and is now hospitalized fighting for is life..... " they're heavy hearted obviously as we all are, but we are just praying that dee gets healed quickly and he will get back to us."

The alleged gunman is the teen's uncle, 38 year-old frederick nunn... the kemper county sheriff's department says the two had a feud prior to the gunshots.... at this time investigators aren't sure what the feud was about.

" we were shocked and heartbroken that something like this could happen to a kid that is so young and undeserving."

" i was sad, i was upset, i was camping and i couldn't even enjoy it, i was so sad.

That's one of my best friends."

Coaches and teammates describe welch as a spark plug.... someone who was always full of energy... " he'd always make you laugh, even whenever it sucks and it's 90 degrees and hot as can be, he doesn't get tired, he's just running around and has so much energy."

" he never had bad days, he always worked hard and he was never down."

" he played really hard, the way you want kids to play, they did it with a smile on his face."

Nat the team ended the practice by taking a knee... putting their arms around one another... and praying for a successful recovery for welch... the football team prides is itself on being a family.... this family is now leaning on one another to stay strong for themselves and their brother.

De is a great kid and god is not done with him yet.

He's got a plan for de's life obviously since he spared him through such a tragedy, we're just ready to see you and put our arms around him and welcome him back."

Nun has been charged with aggravated assault... he's currently behind bars on a 75 thousand dollar bond.

Stinger two terms is plenty.

Jason shelton talks about tupelo, family and walking away from city government just ahead on wcbi news at 6.

Intro centered tupelo mayor jason shelton will not seek a third term.

The announcement caught many voters by surprise over the weekend.

Wcbiwcbi's allie martin has more on the decision, and what the mayor wants to accomplish over the next eleven months.

Pkg mayor jason shelton has spent the past six months trying to decide whether to seek a third term and he decided not to run again.

"the time is right for me to go back to practicing law, take care of my family, provide for my family."

When he was elected in 2013, shelton was the first democrat elected mayor of the all america city in nearly three decades.

He easily won a second term in 2017.

Now, shelton says changes in his personal life will require more of his attention.

The mayor also says he will continue speaking out about the upcoming presidential election.

"i'm, 44, i've got a baby on the way, still dealing with my father's estate, lot of real estate, need to get that situation taken care of, so those things combined, coupled with the fact i do want to be vocal in this year's presidential election, feel very strongly about, i'm campaigning for joe biden, i know that's not the pathway for political expediency in the state of mississippi."

Shelton believes he's learned a lot during the past seven years, especially during trying times.

The shooting death of sergeant gale stauffer in december 2013 and the april 2014 tornado are key events during his time in office.

As for the next eleven months, shelton says he and his team will work to continue the economic upswing that was in place before the covid 19 pandemic.

"the commercial and residential boom we're experiencing in tupelo , those additional ad valorem , or property taxes, is going to offset the loss of sales tax revenue for the immediate future."

The two-term mayor and his team are working on the 2021 budget, which will not include a tax increase and have a small surplus.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news tag qualifying period for tupelo municipal elections starts in january.

The election takes place in june of 2021.

Stinger spx open we continue the high school football tour with a look at the north pontotoc vikings.

Head coach andy crotwell brings back an experienced team that has its sight set on making a playoff push.

The vikings are stop number 44 on the tour.

Coming off a 7-5 record in 2019, north pontotoc locked in its 7th straight winning season.

However, that isn't enough for the vikings.

Last year, they relied heavily on the defense.

This season expect the team to have a new identity and approach on offense as they look to turn their game up a notch.

"we got more new stuff we're going to run this year.

I feel pretty confident about that and defense is really stout this year."

"this year we feel a lot more comfortable about where we're at offensively.

The offensive line is back intact.

Got some experience at quarterback.

Our two leading rushers are back.

We got some experience at receiver.

There's some new guys in the mix as well.

We'll be a lot more of an attacking style on offense and be able to be more aggressive.

I still feel pretty good about the defense."

"i think we'll have a lot more experience.

We've done this before so we should feel more comfortable on offense this year."

A strength for the vikings offense will be the o-line.

They return 4 starters who all know the system.

"it helps because we got some guys who have been there and done it and know what to expect and know what we're looking for.

Feel real comfortable with what we're doing.

You always want offensive linemen who are bored when you go over rules because they know it by heart.

That's a good feeling."

"we know what to do.

We've been here before.

We try to be the leaders of the team and show the younger guys what to do.

How to do it.

How we expect to play on fridays."

Experience brings about confidence.

Something the vikings have as they enter the season.

"i think we were really young last year.

We've all played a lot more minutes from last year.

I think with more experience we're ready for it."

"having more self confidence about each other and ourselves.

Last season, we had a tough year.

Some players not confident about themselves.

We're pretty good this year about ourselves."

That experience has created a culture where the players come into workouts full of energy, ready to work in hopes of proving themselves on friday nights.

"i don't feel like there's a day where our energy was poor this summer so i'm excited to see them in fall camp."

"a bunch of us our back.

We all played together for a long time.

We just come out here and have fun, play as hard as we can, and try to do the best we can."

North pontotoc starts the season on the road against bruce september 4th.

With the vikings on the high school football tour, chris bolton wcbi sports.

