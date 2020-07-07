Global  
 

Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt continue fight for equality

Video Credit: 41 Action News
Following in his father's footsteps, Clark Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs organization are continuing the fight for equality.

ATHLETES ARE PLAYING AKEY ROLE IN THE FIGHTAGANST RACIAL INJUSTICEIN THE AFTERMATH OF THESHOOTING OF JACOBBLAKE.THE CHIEFS SAY THEYHAVE TAKEN NOTICE.WITH THE SEASON JUST12 DAYS AWAY --- 41ACTION NEWS REPORTERMCKENZIE NELSON SHOWSUS, THE TEAM IS HAVINGCONVERSATIONS ABOUTHOW TO MOVE FROMTALKS TO ACTION.FOLLOWING IN HISFATHER'S FOOTSTEPS -CLARK HUNT AND THECHIEFS ORGANIZATION ARECONTINUING THE FIGHTFOR EQUALITY.CLARK HUNT"He didn't care where youcame from, what yourbackground was, what yourrace was."IN THE 60'S - CHIEFSFOUNDER LAMAR HUNTAND HEAD COACH AT THETIME, HANK STRAM HIREDTHE FIRST FULL-TIMEBLACK SCOUT IN THE N-F-L.THE TEAM THEN DRAFTEDMANY PLAYERS FROMHISTORICALLY BLACKCOLLEGES ANDUNIVERSITIES INCLUDINGHALL OF FAMER'S BUCKBUCHANAN AND WILLIELANIER.HUNT"My dad set a great examplefor me and my siblings on a lotof issues and probably hisgreatest strength was how hetreated people."FACED WITH ISSUESSURROUNDING SOCIALINJUSTICES TODAY - HUNTSAYS HE'S PROUD OF HISTEAM.CHIEFS HEAD COACH ANDYREID AGREES -ANDY REID"Whether it's with thepandemic or racially, we'reattacking the issue and all theway around and I'm proud ofthe way we're doing it with theexception of any of theviolence that goes with it, sowe're addressing issues whichis important."TWO TEAM LEADERS -violence that goes with it, sowe're addressing issues whichis important."TWO TEAM LEADERS -PATRICK MAHOMES ANDTYRANN MATHIEU WEREPRAISED FOR EFFORTS.HUNT"They're very engaged, theywant to make a different, theywant to do things that aregoing to make our countrybetter, things that are going tohelp us get along as acountry."FROM VOTERREGISTRATION TO SOCIALINJUSTICES -MAHOMES SAYS NEGATIVETWEETS AND COMMENTSFROM FANS WILL NOTSTOP HIM.PATRICK MAHOMES"I'm going to do what I believeand what I believe is right andI'm going to do whatever I canto fight for equality for allpeople and I feel like I'veshown that over this off-season and I'm going tocontinue that fight."AS THE FRANCHISE WORKSTO MAKE THE COMMUNITYA BETTER PLACE -THEY STILL HAVE ONELAST GOAL TO TACKLE.HUNT"We've made an effort to getall of our players registered tovote here and then the icingon the cake would be if wecould have Arrowhead as apolling station.

We don't knowif that's going to work out butwe've had some really gooddialogue with some of thehighest levels of the state andwe hope it does."WITH THE CHI




