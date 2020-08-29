Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tributes Continue Rolling In For Actor Chadwick Boseman, Post Announcing His Death Is Most-Liked Tweet Of All Time

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:21s - Published
Tributes Continue Rolling In For Actor Chadwick Boseman, Post Announcing His Death Is Most-Liked Tweet Of All Time

Tributes Continue Rolling In For Actor Chadwick Boseman, Post Announcing His Death Is Most-Liked Tweet Of All Time

A post shared Friday night from Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account announcing the 43-year-old actor's death is the most-liked tweet in history, the social media platform said.

More stories about Boseman's heroism on and off the screen continue to be shared from loved ones and castmates.

Hermela Aregawi reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chadwick's final tweet is most-liked post

The last tweet posted from late actor Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account has now become the...
IndiaTimes - Published

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Social media users are slamming the 'Hustlers' actress for tweeting about losing a bid to purchase...
AceShowbiz - Published

Twitter says Chadwick Boseman's final post is the most liked tweet ever

Twitter has a new record for the most liked tweet, but it’s a bittersweet moment. The social...
engadget - Published Also reported by •TIME



Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Tributes Continue Rolling In For Actor Chadwick Boseman, Post Announcing His Death Is Most-Liked Twe… https://t.co/CSJlOs2yNH 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

YOUNG ONSET COLORECTAL CANCER ON RISE, ACTOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S DEATH RAISING AWARENESS [Video]

YOUNG ONSET COLORECTAL CANCER ON RISE, ACTOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S DEATH RAISING AWARENESS

YOUNG ONSET COLORECTAL CANCER ON RISE, ACTOR CHADWICK BOSEMAN'S DEATH RAISING AWARENESS

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:28Published
Fans React To Death Of Actor Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Fans React To Death Of Actor Chadwick Boseman

Movie fans around the world are still in shock after learning of the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old died after privately battling colon cancer; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published
Colorado Doctor Raises Colon Cancer Awareness: 'Don't Be Shy About It' [Video]

Colorado Doctor Raises Colon Cancer Awareness: 'Don't Be Shy About It'

The death of actor Chadwick Boseman by colon cancer took the nation by surprise. He was 43 years old.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:34Published