Tributes Continue Rolling In For Actor Chadwick Boseman, Post Announcing His Death Is Most-Liked Tweet Of All Time

A post shared Friday night from Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account announcing the 43-year-old actor's death is the most-liked tweet in history, the social media platform said.

More stories about Boseman's heroism on and off the screen continue to be shared from loved ones and castmates.

Hermela Aregawi reports.