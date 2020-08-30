Kylie Jenner: Natural Lashes And Falsies

Kylie Jenner just added false eyelashes to her sailor-themed summer makeup collection, and now, she's giving fans a glimpse of how they look in real life.

On Saturday, August 29, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a video to her Instagram Stories in which she demonstrates how her lashes look naturally without anything on — and then with the falsies on top.

While the before-and-after isn't overly dramatic, there's no denying that her lashes do look visibly thicker and fluffier with the false lashes on (that is the effect they're supposed to have, after all).