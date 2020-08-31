Lovecraft Country S01E04 A History of Violence

Lovecraft Country 1x04 "A History of Violence" Season 1 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - After Christina mysteriously shows up at her doorstep, Leti confronts Atticus about his plan to surreptitiously return to Florida.

Later, in search of missing pages to a crucial text, Leti, Tic, and Montrose head to Boston, with Hippolyta and Diana (Jada Harris) along for the ride.

Back in Chicago, a handsome stranger nurses Ruby’s disappointment over a squandered job opportunity.

Teleplay by Misha Green; Story by Wes Taylor; directed by Victoria Mahoney.