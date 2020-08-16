Global  
 

Three dead after migrant boat catches fire

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Three dead after migrant boat catches fire

Three dead after migrant boat catches fire

At least three migrants were killed and one is missing after their boat caught fire in the Ionian Sea, off the coast of Italy.


