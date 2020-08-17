Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend
Tenet, the new thriller by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, has had a successful theatrical debut despite coronavirus restrictions and it has been reported that the film took in $53 million dollars internationally during its opening weekend.
A 'Resident Evil' television series is coming to Netflix, a new behind the scenes featurette shows what viewers can expect from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and there's some sad news for fans of 'Grey's Anatomy.'
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:19Published
A new behind the scenes featurette for the high-anticipated Christopher Nolan film Tenet gives a better glimpse of what audiences are in store for while also making a case for why the movie will not be among the titles that go straight to premium VOD
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:17Published