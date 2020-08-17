Tenet takes $53 million internationally on first weekend

Global  
 

Tenet, the new thriller by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan, has had a successful theatrical debut despite coronavirus restrictions and it has been reported that the film took in $53 million dollars internationally during its opening weekend.


Tenet (film) Tenet (film) 2020 film directed by Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan British–American filmmaker


