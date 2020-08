Raising colorectal cancer awareness

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:19s - Published 6 minutes ago

A local doctor has tips on how to recognize colon cancer in light of the untimely passing of actor Chadwick Boseman.

TIMOTHY MITCHELL: I felt like I didn't want this to be true. I was in denial.

I was in denial.TIMOTHYMITCHELL WAS 43 WHEN HE WASDIAGNOSED.

HE WAS FEELINGTIRED AND SLOW.SOT TIMOTHYMITCHELL [5:05] they did acolonoscopy and they saw alarge mass.HE WAS STAGE THREE--THE SAME AS CHADWICK BOSEMANWHEN HE WAS DIAGNOSEDCOLORECTAL CANCER IS THESECOND DEADLIEST FORM OFCANCER.AND AFRICAN-AMERICANSHAVE THE HIGHEST RATES OF ANYRACIAL/ETHNIC GROUP IN THEU.S. THOSE RATES ARE JUSTABOUT 10 PERCENT HIGHER FORBLACK MEN THAN WHITE.Dr.Olugbenga Olowokure/UC Health0117 If he didn't have anypersonal family history, hewouldn't be a person we wouldpick upSCREENINGS ARE NOWRECOMMENDED AT AGE 45.BOSEMAN'S PRIVATE FOUR-YEARBATTLE STARTED WHEN HE WAS INHIS LATE 30'S.DOCTOR OLUGBENGAOLOWOKURE IS U-C HEALTHONCOLOGIST.Olowokure 1003Trying to tell people to becognizant of their body isextremely importantTHAT MEANSPAYING ATTENTION TO SYMPTOMSLIKE-A CHANGE IN BOWEL HABITS-RECTAL BLEEDING-ABDOMINAL PAIN-UNINTENDED WEIGHT LOSS.EVENIF YOU'RE YOUNG.SOT TIMOTHYMITCHELL [00:17:14]earlydetection is key.

Not payingattention to your body and nottaking care of your body.

TIMOTHY MITCHELL: early detection is key. Not paying attention to your body and not taking care of your body. It could really end sooner than you wanted it to. MITCHELL AND HIS WIFE NOW WORK TO BREAK DOWN HEALTH STIGMA FOR BLACK MEN - BY STARTING A CONVERSATION. Dr. Olugbenga Olowokure: I mean, such a brave guy and having done all the stuff he did for the last four years without all of us knowing. HE SAYS SCREENINGS SHOULD START EARLIER THAN 45 IF YOU HAVE A FAMILY HISTORY.