7-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting during party in South Bend Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 minutes ago 7-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting during party in South Bend Shots fired from a vehicle killed a 7-year-old girl attending a birthday party in northern Indiana, according to police. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In finding the kayaker. A 7 year old girl in south bend is dead after a drive by shooting.chrisyah stephens was at another child's birthday party when she was shot saturday night.stephens was the only one hit...she was taken the hospital where she died.saint joseph county







