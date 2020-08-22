Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Cases Surpass 25 Million Globally

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:26s - Published
COVID-19 Cases Surpass 25 Million Globally
COVID-19 Cases Surpass 25 Million Globally

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

India recorded 78,000 COVID-19 infections in a single day as the global number of cases passed 25 million

The country now has more than 3.2 million COVID-19 cases, however it's thought the number of recorded...
Business Insider - Published

Coronavirus: UAE reports 541 Covid-19 cases, 331 recoveries

The UAE has carried out more than seven million Covid-19 tests across the country so far.
Khaleej Times - Published

Covid-19: India's case count tops 3m; biggest spike on Sat

India became the third country in the world to register three million Covid-19 infections, going past...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘Don’t want Covid positive cases to remain untraced’: Satyendar Jain [Video]

‘Don’t want Covid positive cases to remain untraced’: Satyendar Jain

As Covid-19 cases resurge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Kejriwal government was doing ‘aggressive testing’ and the aim was to ensure no case was left..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:07Published
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million [Video]

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:43Published
The countries with the most COVID cases [Video]

The countries with the most COVID cases

The number of positive #coronavirus tests has reached 25 million, with staggering figures reported in the US, India and Brazil.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:37Published