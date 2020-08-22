|
|
|
COVID-19 Cases Surpass 25 Million Globally
Video Credit: Wochit Business
- Duration: 00:26s - Published
COVID-19 Cases Surpass 25 Million Globally
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The country now has more than 3.2 million COVID-19 cases, however it's thought the number of recorded...
Business Insider - Published
|
The UAE has carried out more than seven million Covid-19 tests across the country so far.
Khaleej Times - Published
|
India became the third country in the world to register three million Covid-19 infections, going past...
IndiaTimes - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million
U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
|
The countries with the most COVID cases
The number of positive #coronavirus tests has reached 25 million, with staggering figures reported in the US, India and Brazil.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:37Published
|