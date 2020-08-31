What you need to know: Aug. 31

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

Chico state university..

Taking a new stand against the coronavirus..tod ay.

Chico state's president 'gayle hutchinson' says students will soon have to move out of the dorms after more students tested positive for covid 19.

The announcement came sunday afternoon on chico state's website.

Up until now, the college has been offering 'limited' in person classes... but those are now being canceled.

Most students who live on campus say they plan to stay nearby off campus.### around the world coronavirus cases are up..

Passing 25- million.

The latest major hot spot--- india the country set a record sunday for daily cases with more than 78-thousand.

The united states had the highest daily increase before that.

Only the u-s and brazil have reported more total cases than india.

### now - as of sunday... there were more than 15,000 new cases of covid-19 in the united states.

It took just 22 days to get from five million to six million cases.

More than 183- thousand deaths from the coronavirus have been recorded in the u-s.

States the most number of cases are here in california at 702- thousand.

Texas has the second most with more than 631- thousand.

And florida - third -with more than 621- thousand total cases.

### on friday- california replaced it's public health coronavirus watchlist with a color coded system.

Butte county is labeled purple on the new state color coded system, which is the highest risk level.

Per the new order, purple means barbershops, hair salons, and shopping centers can re- open indoor operations with restrictions.### people living on the skyway below paradise are breathing a little easier this morning..

After a fire sunday afternoon cal fire says the skyway fire burned about 17 acres by the 'lower skyway' near oak ridge..

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of the skyway and rocky bluff drive at or just before 1:25 p.m.

Yesterday..

To contact them..

They are hoping someone saw the fires when they were small and just starting.

A vehicle of interest is a light-colored chevy truck traveling northbound on the skyway..

Toward paradise towing a dump trailer that was carrying a bobcat-type excavator.

No structures were burned in the fire.

### happening today- former trump campaign c-e-o and white house chief strategist steve bannon will appear in court virtually.

Bannon, and three others, each face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say the four received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donor funds from the online "we build the wall" campaign.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Today bannon is expected be arraigned again and lawyers will discuss how the case will proceed ### portland protestors and trump supporters clashed in downtown for the third consecutive weekend.

On saturday evening a caravan of about 600 vehicles packed with trump supporters drove through the city and was met with protesters.

Protestors stood in the streets and blocked bridges to stop caravans of the president's supporters arriving into the city.

Skirmishes broke out, and about 15 minutes after the caravan left the city, a supporter of the right-wing group 'patriot prayer' was fatally shot.

