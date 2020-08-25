Pops and Flops: United Airlines, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Beyond Meat Stock

United Airlines shares are flopping after news the company is dropping its $200 change fee for domestic flights.

The change comes as airlines attempt to be more accommodating for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aimmune Therapeutics' shares are soaring after Nestle announces plans to secure the company's peanut allergy treatment, and Beyond Meat stock continues to climb after investors upgraded its status to neutral.