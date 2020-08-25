Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pops and Flops: United Airlines, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Beyond Meat Stock

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:34s - Published
Pops and Flops: United Airlines, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Beyond Meat Stock

Pops and Flops: United Airlines, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Beyond Meat Stock

United Airlines shares are flopping after news the company is dropping its $200 change fee for domestic flights.

The change comes as airlines attempt to be more accommodating for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aimmune Therapeutics' shares are soaring after Nestle announces plans to secure the company's peanut allergy treatment, and Beyond Meat stock continues to climb after investors upgraded its status to neutral.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: COTY, Abercrombie & Fitch, Beyond Meat Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: COTY, Abercrombie & Fitch, Beyond Meat Stock

Shares for COTY are down following a drop in Q2 sales, likely as people wear less makeup. The company is reportedly in talks to sell or close its factories and outsource operations. Abercrombie & Fitch..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:04Published
Pops and Flops: Urban Outfitters, Salesforce, and American Airlines Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Urban Outfitters, Salesforce, and American Airlines Stock

Urban Outfitters shares are popping as online sales rise, but the company reported a 16 percent drop in expected revenue. Shares for Salesforce are also up as the company blew past revenue expectations..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:52Published
Pops and Flops: Best Buy, J.M. Smucker, and Draftkings Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Best Buy, J.M. Smucker, and Draftkings Stock

Best Buy shares are flopping as its Q3 sales outlook remains uncertain. The electronics retailer, however, beat on expected revenue for Q2. J.M. Smucker stock is up nearly 9 percent as the food..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:52Published