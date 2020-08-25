Pops and Flops: United Airlines, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Beyond Meat Stock
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 06:34s - Published
Pops and Flops: United Airlines, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Beyond Meat Stock
United Airlines shares are flopping after news the company is dropping its $200 change fee for domestic flights.
The change comes as airlines attempt to be more accommodating for customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Aimmune Therapeutics' shares are soaring after Nestle announces plans to secure the company's peanut allergy treatment, and Beyond Meat stock continues to climb after investors upgraded its status to neutral.
Shares for COTY are down following a drop in Q2 sales, likely as people wear less makeup. The company is reportedly in talks to sell or close its factories and outsource operations. Abercrombie & Fitch..
Urban Outfitters shares are popping as online sales rise, but the company reported a 16 percent drop in expected revenue. Shares for Salesforce are also up as the company blew past revenue expectations..