Chris Broussard names Luka Doncic the 'New Age Larry Bird' Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:26s - Published 3 weeks ago Chris Broussard names Luka Doncic the 'New Age Larry Bird' After an impressive playoff performance, analyst and former coach Jeff Van Gundy said that Luka is officially quote, “a Top-5 player.” Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss why he's not sure Luka is there just yet, but does say he's the Larry Bird of the new age. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Chris Broussard names Luka Doncic the ‘New Age Larry Bird’ After an impressive playoff performance, analyst and former coach Jeff Van Gundy said that Luka is...

FOX Sports - Published 3 weeks ago





Tweets about this