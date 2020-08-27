CM Hemant Soren condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 29 met Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan on August 29. CM Soren extended his wishes to Governor on the occasion of 'Karma Puja'. 'Karma Puja' is celebrated to mark strong brother-sister bond in parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 28 said on JEE, NEET 2020 said that Centre is least worried about COVID-19 and decision has been taken in haste. CM Soren has opposed Centre's decision to go ahead with JEE and NEET.
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on JEE and NEET exams at AICC video conference opposed Centre's rationale for not delaying exams "as lakhs of students have downloaded their admit cards". "They (Centre) said that lakhs of students have downloaded admit cards. I don't understand what kind of argument is this. If this is the case, then if someone has life insurance, does it mean they'll die soon," said Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on August 27 met 5 trainee IPS officers of 72 Rashtriya Rifles. He interacted with the officers in the meeting. CM Soren extended his best wishes to the young trainee IPS officers
India's neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan expressed their condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mukherjee. PM Oli tweeted, "In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life." Meanwhile, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering also expressed his condolence on Twitter. Former President passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 and had contracted COVID-19.
The ‘Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’ held a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday against Centre’s decision to conduct JEE, NEET amid Covid-19 pandemic. Police stopped the protesters, who were moving towards Raj Bhavan. The police lathi-charged the activists who were protesting. The National Testing Agency had announced that NEET will be held this year on September 13. Meanwhile, preparations for conducting the entrance exams began in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. An exam centre in Ranchi took precautionary measures ahead of the JEE Main. The exam centre followed Covid-19 guidelines. JEE main is scheduled between 1-6 September this year.
Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter..