CM Hemant Soren condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on August 31 expressed his condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

He said, "In the journey of his politics he did several appreciation works.

We will always remember him.

I expressed my condolences to him." Former President passed away on August 31 at the age of 84 and had contracted COVID-19.