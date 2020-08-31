Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:38s - Published
Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends

Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends

People formed queues outside restaurants trying to grab the last half-price meal under the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 series VI opens today: How to apply, price, eligibility and more

Here’s all you need to know about your eligibility, how to apply for the Sovereign Gold Bond...
Zee News - Published

Thanks for dining out says Chancellor as discount scheme ends

Thanks for dining out says Chancellor as discount scheme ends Diners who took advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out initiative have been thanked by Chancellor Rishi...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Eat Out to Help Out scheme extended by restaurants at own expense

Some are opting to keep offering the scheme out of their own pocket during September.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Bristol PostBBC Local News



Tweets about this

MichelleAngeeel

Mimi 🧸 RT @EveningStandard: Wetherspoon launches own reduced prices scheme as Eat Out to Help Out initiative ends https://t.co/40eSHamOxa 21 minutes ago

ShamaTatler

Shama Tatler 4 NEC #LabourToWin RT @rubio_london: As you all know the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends in August. We’re very excited to announce that Rubio is… 33 minutes ago

TaylorStaggJ

Joanne Taylor-Stagg RT @hmurray9: Across all sectors of hospitality outlook is bleak & as children return to school & holiday season slows down real crisis wi… 34 minutes ago

charlottemur

CHARLO M RT @JeremyVineOn5: As the Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends, is it time to help other industries? Perhaps Work Out to Help Out with subsidis… 35 minutes ago

brightonpics

Brighton Pictures Last scramble for Rishi's dishes! Diners face THREE HOUR wait for a table and long lines form outside restaurants o… https://t.co/tippzh4Kn9 58 minutes ago

EveningStandard

Evening Standard Wetherspoon launches own reduced prices scheme as Eat Out to Help Out initiative ends https://t.co/40eSHamOxa 1 hour ago

SBDesignMedia

SB Design Media. https://t.co/z2vI8CiMA4 7:30 pm Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends TODAY a…… https://t.co/U1emN9fjRW 1 hour ago

JeremyVineOn5

Jeremy Vine On 5 As the Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends, is it time to help other industries? Perhaps Work Out to Help Out with sub… https://t.co/gojpprYp3a 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

FSB calls for extension of Eat Out to Help Out [Video]

FSB calls for extension of Eat Out to Help Out

Craig Beaumont from the Federation of Small Businesses has described Eat Out to Help Out as a “huge and overwhelming success” and has called on the government to extend the scheme throughout..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published
Looking for a Job? Here Are Some Job Scams to Look Out For! [Video]

Looking for a Job? Here Are Some Job Scams to Look Out For!

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly turned things upside down, especially in the job market. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:47Published
Woman Wary Of U.S. Postal Mailboxes After Checks Are Stolen And She Loses Over $7,000 In Check-Washing Scheme [Video]

Woman Wary Of U.S. Postal Mailboxes After Checks Are Stolen And She Loses Over $7,000 In Check-Washing Scheme

Countless envelopes slide into U.S. Postal Services boxes each day – but what if the mail never makes it to its destination?

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:26Published