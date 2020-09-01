Power cables explode as earthquake hits Chile

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes a radio station in Copiapo, Chile, causing sparks and explosions from nearby power lines this morning (September 1).

The quake struck near the coast of Northern Chile shortly after midnight at 12:09 a.m.

Local time.

Footage from the Radio Nostalgica building shows how tremors rocked the street outside, with the electricity posts shaking and sparks flying.

Chile’s seismological agency reported that the initial earthquake measured 7.0 and struck around 31 kilometers below the seafloor.

However, residents felt buildings shake as the tremors rocked nearby cities.

It is not known if there are any casualties.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.