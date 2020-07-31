Facebook threatens to stop news sharing in Australia over law that would make them pay for content

Facebook said it would block publishers and people from sharing news content over proposed legislation in Australia that would have them pay for news.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Facebook American online social networking service 'FB workers abusing PM': Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Zuckerberg over 'political' bias

IndiaTimes 30 minutes ago Marcus Rashford leads new food poverty task force



Marcus Rashford has teamed up with major UK supermarkets to create a taskforce to tackle the issue of child food poverty. The Manchester United and England striker successfully campaigned for free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays. Rashford said the voucher scheme “wasn’t going to work in the long run” and that he needed to think about the best way for families to eat in the long term. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970 Protesters March Towards Portland Mayor’s House



Groups of angry protesters have marched towards Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s house demanding his resignation. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:06 Published on January 1, 1970 Facebook's ultimatum will block Australians' news



[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970