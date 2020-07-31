Facebook threatens to stop news sharing in Australia over law that would make them pay for content

Marcus Rashford has teamed up with major UK supermarkets to create a taskforce to tackle the issue of child food poverty. The Manchester United and England striker successfully campaigned for free school meal vouchers over the summer holidays. Rashford said the voucher scheme “wasn’t going to work in the long run” and that he needed to think about the best way for families to eat in the long term. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Groups of angry protesters have marched towards Portland mayor Ted Wheeler’s house demanding his resignation. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
[NFA] Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it would stop Australians from sharing news content on its platforms if a proposal to make it pay local media outlets for their content becomes law, a sharp ultimatum thrown toward the Australian government. Olivia Chan reports.
Australia will force U.S. tech giants Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to pay Australian media outlets for news content in a landmark move to protect independent journalism that will be watched..