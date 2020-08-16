Triple H on Arsenal using his WWE entrance music

A look ahead to Arsenal’s 2020-21 season as Mikel Arteta embarks on his firstfull season in charge. The Spaniard won the FA Cup, but improving on adisappointing 8th place in the Premier League will be the priority.
A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive Champions League.
World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been told that a British “mega-fight” with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break global box office records.Fury, who won the WBC heavyweight title in February, has prior experience ofprofessional wrestling after beating Braun Strowman during WWE’s 2019 pay-per-view Crown Jewel.
