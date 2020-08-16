WWE chief operating officer Paul Levesque said he is overjoyed that Arsenalare using his entrance music ahead of their Premier League matches.

Triple H on Arsenal using his WWE entrance music

Lutz home where deputies say S.C. man traveled to with plans to hold homeowner hostage owned by WWE star A man was arrested after Hillsborough deputies say he planned to commit a crime he planned for eight months.

Man accused of stalking, breaking into WWE star's home held without bond A South Carolina man who is accused of traveling to Lutz in a plot to hold a WWE star hostage will remain behind bars without bail.

Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been told that a British “mega-fight” with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break global box office records.Fury, who won the WBC heavyweight title in February, has prior experience ofprofessional wrestling after beating Braun Strowman during WWE’s 2019 pay-per-view Crown Jewel.

Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive Champions League.

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones on Sale's disciplined revival, Northampton's selection inspires neutrals and why midweek training has "gone to zero".

Arsenal: 2020/21 season in preview A look ahead to Arsenal’s 2020-21 season as Mikel Arteta embarks on his firstfull season in charge. The Spaniard won the FA Cup, but improving on adisappointing 8th place in the Premier League will be the priority.

Arsenal complete the signing of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).

Arsenal complete the signing of Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille for 26m euros (£23.14m).

Arsenal hope fans will be able to attend their home Premier League fixture against Sheffield United on 3 October.