'Would have taken mortal remains to West Bengal but..': Pranab Mukherjee's son

Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the COVID-19 situation, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Tuesday said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery last month, passed away Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84.

Abhijeet said the cremation of the former president could not be attended by many because of the COVID-19 situation.

"We would have considered taking his mortal remains for last rites to West Bengal where our relatives and many who are associated with our family live," he said.