Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Would have taken mortal remains to West Bengal but..': Pranab Mukherjee's son

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:06s - Published
'Would have taken mortal remains to West Bengal but..': Pranab Mukherjee's son

'Would have taken mortal remains to West Bengal but..': Pranab Mukherjee's son

Noting that many people could not attend the cremation of Pranab Mukherjee because of the COVID-19 situation, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Tuesday said the family would have considered taking the mortal remains of the former president to West Bengal for the last rites if restrictions were not in place.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for coronavirus and had been in coma after a brain surgery last month, passed away Monday evening at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi at the age of 84.

Abhijeet said the cremation of the former president could not be attended by many because of the COVID-19 situation.

"We would have considered taking his mortal remains for last rites to West Bengal where our relatives and many who are associated with our family live," he said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

West Bengal Lockdown: Mamata govt extends COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones till September 30

 The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on Monday extended the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-necessitated lockdown in the..
DNA
West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown [Video]

West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown

In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of August. On the other side, complete lockdown was also observed in East Medinipur district of West Bengal to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will continue till further orders. Shops were closed and complete lockdown was being observed in East Medinipur (Digha) in Bengal. West Bengal government extended the bi-weekly lockdown in the state till the middle of September. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee 13th President of India

'Visionary leadership' of Pranab Mukherjee helped drive India's rise as global power: Pompeo

 Former president Pranab Mukherjee's "visionary leadership" helped drive India's rise as a global power and paved the way for a stronger US-India partnership, US..
IndiaTimes

Abhijit Mukherjee Abhijit Mukherjee Indian politician

Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours [Video]

Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium on September 1. Pranab Mukherjee’s son, Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites. His family and relatives paid their last respects wearing PPE kits while conforming to Covid-19 safeguards. An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president. The former president died on August 31 at the age of 84. He was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi where he had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee was on ventilator since the surgery. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 at the time of his admission. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:14Published

Delhi: Last rites of Pranab Mukherjee performed by son Abhijit at Lodhi crematorium

 The last rites for former President of India Pranab Mukherjee were conducted today (i.e. Tuesday, September 1) at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi. The former..
DNA

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Abhijeet Bhattacharya Indian playback singer


Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Govt invites tenders for 7 new Bullet train projects in India

 Tenders for preparation of Detailed Project Report have been floated for the 886-km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad HSR Corridor.
DNA

Tweets about this

furburger8

furburger @HuffPost Yes, you are permitted to shoot in certain states if you feel your in mortal danger. I would have taken… https://t.co/j0LRrA7hwJ 2 hours ago

ParabellumSSBU

Parabellum is gecced up 👑 @Cody0Rodeo @Trick_Star998 No, they'd be like, fish and shit. Pokemon that don't have the size/abilities that could… https://t.co/Imn7vR0LXl 3 days ago

archf3y

ª ŗ̵̖͉̉͜ ς ɦ ƒ ε γ🌹🦋🌿 RT @archf3y: @FAEBLOOD111 you would have been taken as a baby by the faeries and lived a life in the woods far away from mortal troubles 5 days ago

MAGAPacker

Kerry Loves the USA RT @PaineMason: If Kyle Rittenouse lets the 1st guy just attack him physically as he was attempting to do, he would have been taken to the… 5 days ago

PaineMason

Tom Paine❌ If Kyle Rittenouse lets the 1st guy just attack him physically as he was attempting to do, he would have been taken… https://t.co/5oFtMFXmxM 5 days ago

archf3y

ª ŗ̵̖͉̉͜ ς ɦ ƒ ε γ🌹🦋🌿 @FAEBLOOD111 you would have been taken as a baby by the faeries and lived a life in the woods far away from mortal troubles 5 days ago