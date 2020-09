Related videos from verified sources Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400%



Nintendo Profits Soar More Than 400% The gaming giant posted its earnings on Thursday, revealing $1.37 billion in operating profit for the second quarter of 2020. Nintendo's sales have also doubled.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 3 weeks ago Is There a Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Collab In the Works? | Billboard News



Selena Gomez surprised fans of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' on Wednesday (Aug. 5) by crashing a talk show within the game with an impromptu interview and performance. Credit: Billboard Duration: 01:24 Published on August 6, 2020 Nintendo posts five-fold profit jump



Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday reported a more than five-fold jump in quarterly profit, driven by breakout demand for its Switch device and hit title "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" as the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published on August 6, 2020