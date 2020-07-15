Global  
 

Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area

Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on visiting households in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire following an increase in coronavirus cases in the west of Scotland.

Report by Jonesia.

Report by Jonesia.


