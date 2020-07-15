Coronavirus restrictions reintroduced in Glasgow area

RS Prasad writes to Facebook; alleges political bias, slams 'selective leaks'



A war of letters has broken out between the Congress and the BJP over the censoring of content on Facebook. After the Congress party sent letters to the social media giant claiming favoritism by Facebook India employee Ankhi Das and sought a probe in the matter, now Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg alleging that Facebook India executives have political inclinations which have been rejected by the people of the country in free and fair elections. Prasad said that it is such elements that have been making selective leaks to international media to present an alternate reality. The minister further added that no action had been taken by Facebook against allegations of bias. This comes after Congress earlier wrote to Facebook seeking a probe into a report by an international media house that FB did not act against several hate speeches by BJP leaders despite being red-flagged at the insistence of Ankhi Das. Congress had also sent a follow-up letter seeking to know if any action was taken over its complaint. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:09