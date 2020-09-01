HudsonAlpha working on take-home coronavirus test

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 days ago

North alabama medical labs are on the cutting edge of coronavirus research.

Today - we're learning more about the development of a cough and spit test to evaluate coronavirus.

Waay-31s alexis scott spoke with a doctor at hudson alpha about progress on the new test.

It's a coronavirus detection test you can take at home... and all you have to do is cough and spit.

Tuesday, developers at hudson alpha told me work on this test is moving along smoothly.

Dr. jian han, funder of icubate 6:52-7:03 "with covid tests, we're not competing with other companies.we're not competing with other technologies.w e're not competing with any other labs.

We're competing with a virus," dr. jian han is one of the doctors creating the cough and spit test for coronavirus detection.

They first started developing this in june... and now it's already being used by some doctors in huntsville.

Han told me he and his team understand the frustrations when it comes to the nose swab tests and the demand people are asking for... which is more tests, faster.

Dr. jian han, funder of icubate 3:52-4:15 "nobody anticipated this with such a demand on the volume of testing and to increase the volume it just not about testing, methodology, pcr, certification or collection devices, it's overall strategy," han told me right now... a physician or docotr can apply to use the test on a patient in a medical professional setting... but soon, once they're approved for product placement ... it'll be available for people like you and i at a low cost.

Dr. jian han, funder of icubate 8:39-8:57 "this would be the first approved product.

An alternative collecting device, self collecting, non invasive that can be carried out by anybody anywhere and coupled with other tests," not shot yet i asked when we could potentially see the final result on this on the market... and dr. han told me hopefully sooner than later.

They still have more clinical trials to run...but so far so good.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.