Search for Coronavirus Vaccine

New this evening -- scientists say the antibodies our immune systems produce to fight coronavirus do not fade quickly.

The new study is good news for vaccine development efforts.

It found antibodies lasted for at least four months after diagnosis.

That's just one of the major new developments in the race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Today -- the u-s said it won't join a global effort to find and distribute a vaccine because it's led by the world health organization.

That announcement came hours after oxford said it's ready to begin phase 3 testing in the u-s.

It's the third potential vaccine to reach that phase in the u-s after moderna and pfizer.

Waay 31's alexis scott asked huntsville's top infectious disease specialist what you can and cannot expect when a vaccine is finally ready.

Dr. ali hassoun, infectious disease specialist "there are times where when you give one shot of the vaccine it's not going to be enough to induce that full immune response," dr. ali hassoun is an infectious disease specialist at huntsville hospital.

He predicts one dose of the vaccine likely won't be enough.

People will need a second shot.

"that's why they initially give one dose and then what we call the booster or a second dose to help push that level of immunity where we can fight the infection or take care of it," doctor hassoun warned relying on one dose could be dangerous because it likely won't immunize you from this strain of coronavirus.

"if you get a benefit it might be very short term comparing to taking two, it'll have a longer term effect," several vaccines require booster shots... they include the measles, meningitis, hpv and the chickenpox.

Not shot yet while some doctors are worried vaccine myths may keep some people from getting immunized... he's confident the majority of people will anxiously roll up their sleeve if it means staying healthy.

Reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.

In the u-s -- pharmaceutical vaccines go through a four stage process before the f-d-a gives it approval.

No one is sure when it will be ready but there's hope by the end of this year or early 20-21.

As we mentioned british drugmaker astra-zeneca began phase 3 trials.

It's enrolling 30-thousand americans in the late stage clinical trial and another 20- thousand outside the u-s.

Participants will receive two active or two placebo doses, spaced four weeks apart.

2 labs in north alabama are taking part in the pfizer phase 3 clinical trial.

"medical affiliated research" in huntsville and the "north alabama research center" in athens are 2 of 150 groups across the