Robin's Wish Documentary Movie Clip - I Want People To Be Less Afraid Plot synopsis: Robin's Wish tells the powerful true story of actor/comedian Robin Williams' final days.

For the first time, Robin's fight against a deadly neurodegenerative disorder, known as Lewy Body Dementia, is shown in stunning detail.

Through a gripping journalistic lens, this incredible story sheds an entirely new light on the tragedy, beauty and power behind the mind of one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

Director Tylor Norwood Writers Tylor Norwood, Scott Fitzloff Actors Susan Schneider Williams, Shawn Levy, John R.

Montgomery, Rick Overton, David E.

Kelley Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 17 minutes