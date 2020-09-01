Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit

Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN.

They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke.

They say Trump "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" any strokes or mini-strokes.

Dr. Sean Conley also denied any cardiovascular emergencies in his statement.

He claims Trump remains healthy and that he has no concerns about his abilities to lead.

Conley then added that his statement came at the request of Trump himself.