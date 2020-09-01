Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit

Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit

Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN.

They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke.

They say Trump "has not experienced nor been evaluated for" any strokes or mini-strokes.

Dr. Sean Conley also denied any cardiovascular emergencies in his statement.

He claims Trump remains healthy and that he has no concerns about his abilities to lead.

Conley then added that his statement came at the request of Trump himself.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump denies fringe theory that a series of 'mini-strokes' prompted his unannounced trip to Walter Reed hospital last November

Trump ordered his physician to release a statement saying the president hasn't had a stroke, a mini...
Business Insider - Published

Donald Trump denies suffering 'series of mini-strokes'

US President Donald Trump has denied rumours that a series of "mini-strokes" were behind an...
SBS - Published


Tweets about this

smoore1966

PatriotPride66 RT @Gen_Z_Murican: President Trump did not have a stroke. https://t.co/3rYDi7NhPR 3 minutes ago

HotesRenee

Renee Hotes More shade being thrown by the left....Trump denies suffering 'series of mini-strokes,' doctor says he 'remains hea… https://t.co/rhRU7VrRq5 4 minutes ago

vic777212718

vic, anguish of libs RT @KrampLiz: Good grief. So someone makes a comment about Trump having a stroke. Trump goes to his physician & he checked him out. No stro… 7 minutes ago

raniecep

🐊FL-Declas-girl1🧑🏻‍🏫💼😏 Parler:@raniecepiecep RT @nwgoboating: Just more proof that MSM= #TheEnemyOfThePeople 🥴 Our MSM is like 'The boy who cried wolf'. They lie so much, that if the… 11 minutes ago

NabWasu

Nab Wasu RT @ltlgcoach: This is a new tactic democrats! Stormy Daniel’s didn’t work! I can’t remember democrats saying the opposition had a stroke… 16 minutes ago

tlpirt

Tami🇺🇸 Trump denies suffering 'series of mini-strokes,' doctor says he 'remains healthy' https://t.co/O7g3c9ZXE1 17 minutes ago

bonerack54321

chuckr How can you tell if trump had a stroke, was he coherent? https://t.co/62s5v00YmF 18 minutes ago

JDB10101

jdb10101 @realDonaldTrump had an anxiety attack, which is a fake heart-attack, much like bone-spurs for a coward draft-dodge… https://t.co/KdmX8kFW1N 19 minutes ago