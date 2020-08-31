Virtual Learning Leads to Laptop Shortages

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 week ago

The major spike in students going to class at home is creating a big demand for tech, and short supply.

As we've seen the rise in cases - has complicated fall semester plans.

And that in-turn -- has lead to a new list of school supplies.

Electronics topping the list for necessities.

And now -- you just might be out of luck -- as 44news reporter erran huber explains - it's getting harder to pick up everything your child - needs for the school year.

"i would say i probably spending several hundred dollars more than i would in the past."

And brandy winch isn't alone in seeing this year's back to school budget balloon-- "especially if youe got families with multiple kids that need electronics like a computer."

And that demand for electronics-- especially high.

Normally-- programs like evsc's virtual academy see about 80 students-- now--numbers in the thousands.

Many of those learners--lining up to rent things like chromebooks from the school corporation.

But as evansville vanderburgh school corporation leaders shared at the program's kickoff this year--student access to technology goes beyond even the needs of those virtual academy attendees.

Another option families have is a temporary-- what we're calling remote option, where maybe for one to two weeks your child needs to be in a situation where they're away from school, you'll actually be connected to that homeroom teacher, or that subject area teacher.

But making that connection--may not be easy for some families.

If students and districts across the tri-state-- don't have access to tech tools.

Parents have to turn to shopping to solve the issue--and across america--they're quickly finding not only short supply-- but high prices.

Many laptops start around 300 dollars--that is-- if parents can get them before the stock runs dry.

This one-- advertised as "online class ready"--over a thousand.

As parents navigate all the challenges the pandemic presents.

Now--they're facing one more.

Making sure their child--isn't tardy to the virtual classroom.

If you are looking to buy a laptop and find one in stock-- experts say-- stick with known retailers--to avoid getting ripped off--and out hundreds of dollars.

In evansville eh 44news