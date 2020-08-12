ACC announces start times for trio of Syracuse football games including season opener

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 2 weeks ago

A Week 9 matchup against Louisville will be a Friday night primetime contest.

The Orange will begin the season with a pair of noon road games before returning home in Week 3.

Beginning of the college football season.

The syracuse orange get set to kick things off against a ranked opponent - and we now know exactly when the wait will be over.

The a-c-c announced game times for the first two weeks of the season today - as well as a few other games throughout the year.

Syracuse will open the season against number 18 north carolina at noon on saturday - september 12.

The following saturday - the 26th - the orange will be at pitt for another noon start.

Its a tough schedule right out of the gate for a team looking to bounce back from a difficult year.

Head coach dino babers said that in this year - perhaps moreso than any other - advantages on paper may not translate onto the field.

Dino babers: so again - the orange kick things off at north carolina on september 12th at noon.

One other start time announced - a 7:30 p-m start at louisville on friday november 20.

