ACC announces start times for trio of Syracuse football games including season opener
The Orange will begin the season with a pair of noon road games before returning home in Week 3.
A Week 9 matchup against Louisville will be a Friday night primetime contest.
Beginning of the college football season.
The syracuse orange get set to kick things off against a ranked opponent - and we now know exactly when the wait will be over.
The a-c-c announced game times for the first two weeks of the season today - as well as a few other games throughout the year.
Syracuse will open the season against number 18 north carolina at noon on saturday - september 12.
The following saturday - the 26th - the orange will be at pitt for another noon start.
Its a tough schedule right out of the gate for a team looking to bounce back from a difficult year.
Head coach dino babers said that in this year - perhaps moreso than any other - advantages on paper may not translate onto the field.
Dino babers: so again - the orange kick things off at north carolina on september 12th at noon.
One other start time announced - a 7:30 p-m start at louisville on friday november 20.
