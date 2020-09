Jedward: Ed Sheeran told us about daughter's birth before it was public Bang Media - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:21s - Published Jedward: Ed Sheeran told us about daughter's birth before it was public Jedward have claimed Ed Sheeran told them about his daughter's birth the day before he made his public announcement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend