Amid tiff with China, Rajnath Singh heads to Russia for SCO meet: Key details

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Amid tension with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is headed to Russia for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting.

The Defence Minister of all member nations are expected to deliverate on issues of mutual importance including terrorism.

Rajnath Singh will also hold talks with his Russian counterpart during his visit and discuss several issues of mutual interests.

The Defence Minister is unlikely to meet his Chinese counterpart, who will also be attending the SCO meeting.

Rajnath Singh is likely to seek expedited completion of procurement programmes during his talks with the Russian Defence Minister.

A long pending proposal to produce AK 203 rifles in India is likely to be finalized during the visit.

India is also set to seek timely delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems. This is Rajanth Singh’s second visit to Russia since June 2020 when he had represented India at the victory day parade.

Watch the full video to know all that you need to know about Rajnath Singh’s visit to Russia.


Rajnath Singh leaves for Russia to attend SCO meet

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday left for Russia on a three-day visit to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and hold..
IndiaTimes

Rajnath leaves for Russia to attend SCO meet

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday left for Russia on a three-day visit to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and..
IndiaTimes

LAC crisis: It’s the furthest India has held ground in this sector, says Rajnath Singh

 The Indian Army 's successful operation on Saturday night in eastern Ladakh when it foiled yet another bid by China to alter the LAC by pre-emptively occupying..
IndiaTimes

India and China are squaring off in the Himalayas again. How worried should we be?

 Hong Kong (CNN)Two nuclear-armed powers, both run by nationalist governments at a time of economic tension, are once again squaring off along their shared..
WorldNews

Indian Army dismisses reports of Chinese Army infiltration along LAC in Ladakh's Chumar

 The Indian Army on Tuesday dismissed reports claiming 'infiltration attempt by Chinese Army along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh's Chumar' as false...
DNA

India further strengthens presence in southern bank area of Pangong lake: Sources

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh in the wake of China's "provocative" military..
IndiaTimes

Border tension: India, China hold another round of Brigade Commander-level talks

 Days after China's "provocative actions" in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh, the situation in the region remained sensitive on Wednesday while army..
IndiaTimes

LAC face-off: India moves to secure eastern stretch of border after clashes with China in Ladakh

 The movement of troops to the eastern district of Anjaw, in Arunachal Pradesh state, raises the prospect of a wider face-off though both government and military..
IndiaTimes

