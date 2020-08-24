Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe breaks down the final minute of the Nuggets Game 7 victory over Jazz

Duration: 02:29s - Published
The Jazz-Nuggets series has been the highlight of the playoffs so far, so it’s only fitting that Game 7 came down to the last second.

Down 2 with under 10 seconds left, Donovan Mitchell had a costly turnover.

After a missed layup by Denver, the Utah Jazz still had one chance to quickly advance the ball and get a 3-point attempt off, but Mike Conley’s shot went in and out.

The Denver Nuggets held on to win and advance.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the final minute of the game.


