Protests in Beirut during visit of French President Emmanuel Macron

Anti-government protesters have clashed with police in the Lebanese capital Beirut during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday (September 1).

French President Emmanuel Macron visiting the city and urging Lebanon's political leaders to implement wide-ranging reforms including anti-corruption measures, or risk international sanctions.

Security forces were filmed firing tear-gas at activists gathered in front of a gate leading to Parliament.