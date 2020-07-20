Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Boyega: I was the only Star Wars cast member who had an experience based on race

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:35s - Published
John Boyega: I was the only Star Wars cast member who had an experience based on race

John Boyega: I was the only Star Wars cast member who had an experience based on race

John Boyega was the only 'Star Wars' cast member who had a "unique experience of that franchise based on their race".


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Boyega has some strong words about his Star Wars experience

John Boyega did not have an entirely positive experience filming Star Wars — and he places at least...
Mashable - Published

John Boyega Explains His 'Star Wars' Experience: 'Do Not Bring Out a Black Character & Then Have Them Pushed to the Side'

John Boyega is revealing his experience working on the new Star Wars movies playing the role of Finn....
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

peachaspie

elaina RT @worshipfuIness: harrison ford's only character trait is bashing star wars and y'all applaud him for it but the moment john boyega speak… 5 seconds ago

TubaticPrime

Dave Bell, living in 20XX RT @skrishna: re: John Boyega’s criticism of Star Wars, I think it’s fair and accurate and it’s not enough for characters of color to only… 2 minutes ago

AlwaysWicked7

nikki RT @esquire: “I’m the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race.” https://t.co/ka0a2PLt4W 5 minutes ago

esquire

Esquire “I’m the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race.” https://t.co/ka0a2PLt4W 6 minutes ago

SadBbypeas

pobrecita RT @childishgamzeno: I’m giving John Boyega all his flowers because this was brave. Remember Donald Glover’s SNL skit? There are maybe EIGH… 6 minutes ago

euphoriamoose

the 4 lokos of the apocalypse RT @BasedOnFoma: @leslieleeiii the only good thing the sequel trilogy gave the world was the chance to see of John Boyega cash his last che… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Butler movie (2013) - Forest Whitaker, David Banner, Michael Rainey Jr. [Video]

The Butler movie (2013) - Forest Whitaker, David Banner, Michael Rainey Jr.

The Butler movie trailer (2013) - LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER tells the story of a White House butler (Academy Award®-winner Forest Whitaker) who served eight American presidents over three decades. The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published
The Tomb Devil's Revenge Movie [Video]

The Tomb Devil's Revenge Movie

The Tomb Devil's Revenge Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John Brock is a down-on-his-luck archaeologist who returns from an expedition to the caves of rural Kentucky after unsuccessfully trying to..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:48Published
John Boyega is 'done' with Star Wars [Video]

John Boyega is 'done' with Star Wars

John Boyega has insisted he is over 'Star Wars' and has much "more" to offer than Finn.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:35Published