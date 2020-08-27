Global  
 

President Trump, Joe Biden Return To Campaign Trail

Nominees returned to the campaign trail Wednesday.

President Donald Trump was in the battleground state of North Carolina, but the president and Democratic contender Joe Biden are taking different approaches in the battle for the White House; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.


