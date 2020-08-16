The Boys in the Band Movie
The Boys in the Band Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Based on the Tony Award-winning play that changed a generation, THE BOYS IN THE BAND follows a group of nine gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City -- only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host's past turns the evening upside down.
Directed by Joe Mantello starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins release date September 30, 2020 (on Netflix)