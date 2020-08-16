Global  
 

The Boys in the Band Movie

The Boys in the Band Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Based on the Tony Award-winning play that changed a generation, THE BOYS IN THE BAND follows a group of nine gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City -- only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host's past turns the evening upside down.

Directed by Joe Mantello starring Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tuc Watkins release date September 30, 2020 (on Netflix)


Netflix's 'Boys in the Band' Trailer Just Debuted - Watch Here!

The first trailer for The Boys in the Band is here! Ryan Murphy has produced the movie version of the...
Just Jared - Published

"Break the Silence: The Movie" - cast: Bangtan Boys

*Release date :* September 24, 2020 *Synopsis :* With unprecedented access, "Break the Silence:...
AceShowbiz - Published


MichaelDEmbrey

Michael Drew Embrey Vanity Fair: Netflix’s The Boys in the Band Movie Plays an Ugly, Empty Tune. https://t.co/qspEej2KAN via 1 hour ago

SixTONES_GOGO

SixTONES GOGO REQUEST #SixTONES @MTV #FridayLivestream I’d love to hear NAVIGATOR by SixTONES. Could you play on FridayLivestrea… https://t.co/pmjqj6kPn8 1 hour ago

julia_peace1235

Julia Set your calendar for September 30,2020. The Boys In The Band. It is going to be a great movie. https://t.co/CO23DTisjG 5 hours ago

flaccid_cc

flaccidCC RT @EW: Michael Benjamin Washington, @ZacharyQuinto, and more dive into how 'The Boys in the Band' movie increases the tension of the most… 7 hours ago

friendsofrubyca

Friends of Ruby RT @INMagazineCA: The Boys in the Band shocked and stunned audiences when it premiered in 1968. Ryan Murphy’s movie adaptation premieres on… 8 hours ago

arnoldmakoma

Arnold RT @bomerville: ‘The Boys in the Band’ revival smoothly mixes tears and venom https://t.co/fBvCp1NgI4 via @SunTimes 9 hours ago

bomerville

Bomerville ❤️❤️❤️ ‘The Boys in the Band’ revival smoothly mixes tears and venom https://t.co/fBvCp1NgI4 via @SunTimes 9 hours ago

INMagazineCA

IN Magazine The Boys in the Band shocked and stunned audiences when it premiered in 1968. Ryan Murphy’s movie adaptation premie… https://t.co/dSyZPC8hpA 9 hours ago


