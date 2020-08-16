The Boys in the Band Movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Based on the Tony Award-winning play that changed a generation, THE BOYS IN THE BAND follows a group of nine gay men who gather for a birthday party in 1968 New York City -- only to find the drinks and laughs interrupted when a visitor from the host's past turns the evening upside down.

