The Boys In The Band: Party-Themed Quick-Fire Qs

Find out who's the best gift-giver, who's the biggest troublemaker, and what party tricks the cast of The Boys in the Band have in our party-themed quiz!

The Netflix movie stars Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington and Tuc Watkins.

Report by Nathoom.

