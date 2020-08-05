Start Something Big:100 Bigs in 100 days

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 days ago

Now through November, the Big Brothers Big Sisters need your help to accomplish their goal of getting littles matches with a loving Big with their 'The Big 100:100 Bigs In 100 Days' campaign.

You don't need to be a basketball player, doctor or a millionaire to make an impact.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with big brothers big sisters of northeast indiana to see how everyday people can make a huge difference.

"right now we are doing the one hundred bigs in one hundred days.

It's our mini campaign that we're rolling out and our goal is to get a hundred volunteers between august 10th through november 20th.

So, just about the 100th day mark to get those bigs through the door.

Yaney says we're all struggling with the pandemic but the ones who feel it the most need your support now more than ever.

"i think that's the most important, that's why continue to push forward and do this campaign.

The need for volunteers is huge, we have over 500 kids on the waiting list!"

Yaney says just spreading the word helps a great deal."being a big might not be the best thing for people to get involved in right now and that's okay.

What you can do to help is set up a presentation at your workplace, place of worship a club or organization.

We can do it virtually just to continue to spread the word of big brothers and our mission."

With everything going on, yaney says if you can't volunteer physically, there's a great need with funding activities for the littles who haven't been matched yet.

"we are a no fee for service organization and get no government assistance or funding so how we stay afloat and keep moving year after year is by the support of our donors and viewers like you.

