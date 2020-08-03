Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage

Covid: Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing negative



Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. Abhishek took to social media to share the news with his fans. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them," he wrote on Twitter. He also shared a picture of a medical board on Instagram. Earlier on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed anxiety about son's health. Amitabh wrote on his blog that Abhishek had taken another swab test for Covid-19. He also mentioned that the test results were expected by the evening. Both Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive for coronavirus in July. While Amitabh later tested negative and was allowed to go home, Abhishek was still at the hospital and awaiting a negative test. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive. The mother and daughter were at hospital only for a week. They were sent home after they were found negative.

