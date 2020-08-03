Ray Panthaki interview: Star of Netflix's Away on representing India on the world stage

India has conducted a third digital strike on China amid tension at the border in Ladakh. 118 Chinese apps including the extremely popular PUBG have been banned. Government said that the move is in the interest of India's sovereignty and integrity, defence and security. The latest move comes as China continues to betray the consensus reached during meetings between representatives of the two nations. Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad speaks to Apar Gupta, executive director of Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights organization on whether banning Chinese apps is an apt response to the dragon’s violations at the LAC in Ladakh. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:59Published
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi over assembly elections in the state and the Covid-19 pandemic. In the interview, Modi said that Lalu Prasad Yadav’s leadership could benefit the NDA in the upcoming Bihar elections. Modi said, “The left is hardly a force in Bihar, they are a spent force. So RJD aligning with any other party doesn’t mean anything. There is a huge gap in the vote share between BJP and these parties. The credibility of these parties- the RJD, the Congress, they don’t have a leadership. And leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav- we can’t help him come out of jail but if he comes out of jail, and he campaigns, it will benefit NDA more.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 14:37Published
Actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for Covid-19. Abhishek took to social media to share the news with his fans. “I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home. #believe My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them," he wrote on Twitter. He also shared a picture of a medical board on Instagram. Earlier on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed anxiety about son's health. Amitabh wrote on his blog that Abhishek had taken another swab test for Covid-19. He also mentioned that the test results were expected by the evening. Both Amitabh and Abhishek had tested positive for coronavirus in July. While Amitabh later tested negative and was allowed to go home, Abhishek was still at the hospital and awaiting a negative test. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya had also tested positive. The mother and daughter were at hospital only for a week. They were sent home after they were found negative.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was under medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 08. Junior Bachchan announced the news on his twitter handle. On August 2, Big B got discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative. Aishwarya and Aaradhya also had recovered after contracting the virus.
"The whole world got to see it play out," says Nadia Jagessar, the breakout star of the Netflix dating series "Indian Matchmaking." She sat down with Page Six for an exclusive interview, in which she..
Away - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars. For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe...
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune, to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University. According to the World Health..