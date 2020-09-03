Black Bear Pays Quick Visit To B.C. Hotel
A spokesperson for the Four Season Whistler said no guests came into contact with the black bear.
Lady Feeds Black Bear on Front PorchOccurred on August 24, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "Billy has been coming to my home all season. I just realized that he is Junior from last year. And lo and behold, I found out during mating season..
Police Report Possible Black Bear Sightings In PerryvillePerryville Police said Friday they've received reports of a black bear roaming in the area.
Police Report Possible Black Bear Sightings In Perryville, Urge CautionPerryville Police said Friday they've received reports of a black bear roaming in the area.