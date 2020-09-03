Global  
 

Charlie Rowley shocked by latest Novichok attack

Charlie Rowley, who fell victim to the Salisbury Novichok poisoning in 2018, says he is shocked to learn of the latest attack against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Mr Rowley says he still suffers the effects of the nerve agent attack to this day and that he feels he will never get justice against those responsible for killing his partner Dawn Sturgess.

