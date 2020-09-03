Charlie Rowley shocked by latest Novichok attack

Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent. MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of Russian president VladimirPutin, fell ill on August 20 and was transferred to a Berlin hospital wheretests found he had been poisoned. The Soviet-era chemical came tointernational attention after five people were poisoned in Wiltshire in 2018.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:07Published
[NFA] In response to criticism that it is not doing enough to safeguard its platform from manipulation and misinformation tied to the U.S. election in November, Facebook on Thursday it would stop taking political ads a week before the vote, fact-check any claims of victory ahead of an official tally, and target posts which try to suppress the vote. Conway G. Gittens has more.