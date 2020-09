Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy And Wife Erica Stoll Are New Parents

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll are new parents.

The happy couple welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday.

According to CNN, the baby was born Jupiter Medical center in South Florida.

The pro golfer and his wife named their new bundle of joy Poppy Kennedy McIlroy.

McIlroy and Stoll were married in 2017.

This is the couple's first child.