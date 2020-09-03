Global  
 

Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at San Leandro Walmart

(9-3-20)
Officer Jason Fletcher has been charged with voluntary manslaughter of Steven Taylor at a San Leandro Walmart.

Kenny Choi reports.

DC Police Release Body Cam Footage In Fatal Shooting

The officer who shot and killed a man wielding a baseball bat at a San Leandro Walmart is facing voluntary manslaughter charges. Andrea Nakano tells us one legal expert thinks that charge is not..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published
A San Leandro police officer was charged with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a man wielding a baseball bat inside a Walmart store in April. (9/2/2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:27Published