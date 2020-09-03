Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at San Leandro Walmart
Officer Jason Fletcher has been charged with voluntary manslaughter of Steven Taylor at a San Leandro Walmart.
Kenny Choi reports.
(9-3-20)
