Full interview: Notre Dame AD Matt Koenig discusses NDA's football schedule, decision to play this fall Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 11:52s - Published 1 week ago Full interview: Notre Dame AD Matt Koenig discusses NDA's football schedule, decision to play this fall Full interview: Notre Dame AD Matt Koenig discusses NDA's football schedule, decision to play this fall 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Chuck Freeby 46 Sports RT @markskoljr_WNDU: .@TonyDungy's philosophy as a head coach was to never scream and yell, but to teach. There's a few coaches on Notre D… 20 hours ago Mark Skol, Jr. .@TonyDungy's philosophy as a head coach was to never scream and yell, but to teach. There's a few coaches on Notr… https://t.co/Mk5vEXLdVS 21 hours ago Suzanne Diamond World Over - 2020-09-03 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo LOU HOLTZ, legendary former head coach of the Universit… https://t.co/5d4jSHBVc2 1 week ago

