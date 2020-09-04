Global  
 

Be proud of your uniform instead of flexing powers of it: PM Modi to IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04.

"It is very important that you should be proud of your uniform instead of flexing power of your uniform.

Never lose the respect for your Khaki uniform," PM Modi said during his virtual address.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed young IPS probationers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' on September 04. In the event, PM said, "Yoga and Pranayam is good for all those working under stress. If you do any work from your heart, you will always get benefit through it. You will never feel stressed, no matter how much work is there." Dikshant Parade was conducted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Dikshant Parade was conducted on September 4 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade at 11 am. 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy. During the basic course training at SVP NPA, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.

