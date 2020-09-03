Global  
 

Navalny: MEPs call for EU sanctions and international investigation into Novichok attack

"We remain extremely sceptical that Russian authorities are fit and willing to investigate the real background of this crime," more than 100 MEPs wrote in a letter.


Who's standing up to Russia on Navalny poisoning? Not America

 (CNN)With the German government's announcement Wednesday of "unequivocal evidence" that the nerve agent Novichok was used in the poisoning of Russian opposition..
As Others Condemn Putin Critic’s Poisoning, Trump Just Wants to ‘Get Along’

 At a rally on Thursday, President Trump did not mention the dissident Aleksei A. Navalny, or warnings that Moscow is trying to interfere with the election. When..
Alexei Navalny: Two hours that saved Russian opposition leader's life

 Germany has revealed he was poisoned with Novichok. This is how events unfolded over Siberia.
Charlie Rowley shocked by latest Novichok attack [Video]

Charlie Rowley, who fell victim to the Salisbury Novichok poisoning in 2018, says he is shocked to learn of the latest attack against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Mr Rowley says he still suffers the effects of the nerve agent attack to this day and that he feels he will never get justice against those responsible for killing his partner Dawn Sturgess. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit briefing: 118 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 118 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 217 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

10/8: CBSN AM

 U.S. Ambassador to EU to testify on Ukraine controversy; airlines helping autistic passengers fly comfortably
US sanctions on ICC prosecutor unacceptable, says EU

 Fatou Bensouda was investigating whether US committed war crimes in Afghanistan The European Union’s top diplomat has called for Washington to reverse its..
EU aims to cushion furloughed workers with unemployment scheme [Video]

EU aims to cushion furloughed workers with unemployment scheme

The EU announced a scheme earlier this year aimed at assisting furloughed workers during the pandemic and now money is beginning to be allocated to member states in need.View on euronews

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube [Video]

What are Novichok nerve agents? | #TheCube

What are the chemical weapons at the centre of another attack blamed on the Kremlin, in the alleged poisoning of Alexei Navalny?View on euronews

Germany talks about the need for total boycott of Russia

Germany announced on September 2 that Aleksei Navalny had been poisoned with a substance from the...
