Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend as long-distance romance begins

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend as long-distance romance begins

Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend as long-distance romance begins

Riverdale star Camila Mendes and photographer Grayson Vaughan have made their romance Instagram official.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Camila Mendes Camila Mendes American actress


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Chris Rock thinks Cardi B is the 'funniest woman' in the world [Video]

Chris Rock thinks Cardi B is the 'funniest woman' in the world

Rock says he saw Cardi on Instagram years before she started making music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Facebook is paying people to shut down their accounts ahead of the election

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

As part of Facebook’s latest study on how social media impacts democracy, the company appears to be paying..
The Verge

Riverdale (2017 TV series) Riverdale (2017 TV series) American teen drama television series

Lili Reinhart 'feels like a prisoner' returning to work on Riverdale [Video]

Lili Reinhart 'feels like a prisoner' returning to work on Riverdale

Lili Reinhart has confessed that she feels "like a prisoner" going back to work on Riverdale in Canada because she'll be unable to leave the country until Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart encourages young people to put their mental health first [Video]

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart encourages young people to put their mental health first

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has said she hopes speaking about her mentalhealth issues will encourage other young people to do the same. The TV star,23, added that she believes mental health should be discussed just as much asphysical health in schools.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend as long-distance romance begins… https://t.co/fvvThM2uQ4 2 hours ago

calgarysun

Calgary Sun 'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend https://t.co/qpjNLrzZ6h 3 hours ago

Canoe

Canoe 'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend https://t.co/kMTsxNUo6A 9 hours ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz 'Riverdale' star Camila Mendes goes public with boyfriend https://t.co/yU2cL6z3b7 https://t.co/DcCGxsd9zm 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sam Smith goes public with new man [Video]

Sam Smith goes public with new man

British soul star Sam Smith has embarked on a new relationship after enjoying a date with furniture designer Francois Rocci.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published
Camila Mendes Creates the Playlist of Her Life [Video]

Camila Mendes Creates the Playlist of Her Life

Camila Mendes creates the playlist of her life! From the echoing harmony of Frank Ocean's "Self Control" to her good friend Maggie Rogers' relatable lyricism, Camila shares the soundtrack of her life..

Credit: TEEN VOGUE     Duration: 13:42Published