MP admits UK's varied quarantine rules are 'a bit confusing'

MP admits UK's varied quarantine rules are 'a bit confusing'

MP admits UK's varied quarantine rules are 'a bit confusing'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has acknowledged that varying advice for quarantining when arriving in different UK nations from abroad “is a bit confusing”, amid holidaymakers' calls for clarity.

