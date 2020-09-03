Global  
 

Fort Wayne police make first arrest in deadly shooting at Quick Stop on East State

Fort Wayne homicide detectives have arrested their first person in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead at a local convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Police make an arrest in the deadly shooting of a man at a fort wayne convenience store.

38-year-old "darryl antone davis is charged with murder in the death of 22-year old "stephon holland."just before 5 p-m police say they served a murder warrant at a home on river cove trail and took davis into custody.

The shooting happened wednesday morning around 1-30, at a quick stop on east state boulevard.




