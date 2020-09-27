WCBI News at 10 - 09/28/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 2 minutes ago

Tonight president trump is refusing to directly address allegations he avoided paying any federal income tax for years.

The new york times says it has documents showing president trump paid only 750 dollars in income tax his first year in office... that his businesses are losing money.... and that he personally owes 421 million dollars on loans made to his companies.

Today... the speaker of the house suggested those debts could be a threat to national security.

Cbs's ben tracy is at the white house.

Tonight president trump is not answering questions about tax records he's long sought to conceal.

Shouted questions in a bombshell report the new york times obtained tax return data covering more than two decades.

It shows president trump paid just 750 dollars in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017...the same amount a single adult making about 18,000 dollars would owe...and in 10 of the 15 years before that he paid nothing because his businesses lost so much money.

Biden ad the biden campaign turned the tax revelations into an ad showing what average americans pay.

The times report contradicts mr trump's billionaire business guru image.

Many of his businesses including golf courses and hotels report losing large amounts of money.

The president also used tax deductions to fund his lavish lifestyle&writing off expenses for housing, aircraft, and even 70- thousand dollars in hairstyling for his tv appearances.

It's totally fake news.

It's made up, fake.

On sunday the president denied the report.

Today he defended his use of "depreciation" and "tax credits" in a pair of tweets.

Mr trump hasrump has long claimed there's nothing to hide in his tax returns while refusing to release them.

I look forward to releasing many things.

I'm going to release many things and people will really shocked.

The documents obtained by the times show the irs is auditing a questionable 73 million dollar tax refund the president claimed and could be forced to pay back with interest.

The records also show mr trump took in 73 million dollars from foreign deals during his first two years in office and is now facing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans coming due.

Pelosi sot: this president appears to have over 400 million dollars in debt or 420 whatever it is, million dollars in debt.

To whom?

Different countries?

What is the leverage they have.

So for me this is a national security question.

Tag: according to the new york times the tax documents also show that the president's daughter ivanka trump was paid $750 thousand dollars in unspecified consulting fees while she was an employee of the trump organization.

This could have had the family reduce it's overall tax bill.

Ben tracy, cbs news, the white house.

an inmate at east mississippi correctional facility dies at a jackson hospital over the weekend.

Mississippi department of corrections says 51-year-old otis c.

Taylor died at st.

Dominic hospital friday.

Taylor was being treated at the hospital for an unknown illness.

No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Taylor was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in scott county and robbery in rankin county.

an attempted robbery turns deadly.

It happened in louisville this weekend.

Two brothers were surprised by a gunman wearing a mask.

Police chief sean holdiness says 33- year-old markevius jordan died in jackson from a gunshot wound.

Wcbi's bobby martinez talked with the chief, who is asking anyone who knows anything to say so.

Pkg a stern message to the wanted suspect..... "turn yourself in..

Do the right thing.."

The past 48 hours has been a busy one for both the louisville police and the winston county sheriff's department.

It was around 2 a.m.

Saturday morning at this home on mill street..

When louisville police chief sean holdiness says a masked robber paid a visit to jordan and his brother..

Sot - sean holdiness - louisville police chief "so far the information we have is that a person with a hoodie and mask on came up and attempted to rob them."

And during the attempted robbery..

"markevius' brother then had a struggle over the firearm and during the struggle, the handgun went off and struck markevius in the upper abdomen."

Holdiness says the suspect immediately ran.

"witness stated that the suspect ran west towards an area where there's a railroad tracks, a wooded area and it's kind of really dark in that general vicinity.

And at the time he was more concerned with his brother then where he was running."

Holdiness says this incident has left the community of louisville devastated..

"i don't know what this person could've been thinking other than he's selfish, he's a coward he has hurt our community, he has hurt a family beyond anything imaginable.

I can't imagine losing a brother a son to a tragedy that could've been avoided like this."

Reporting in louisville.

Bobby martinez wcbi news tag any one with any information is asked to contact louisville police or winston county crime stoppers at 662-773-9999.

okolona police move quickly after a deadly shooting to make an arrest.

Tracy baskin jr. was arrested about half an hour after the early saturday morning shooting.

He's now charged with murder and remains in the chickasaw county regional correctional facility.

The shooting happened at okolona terrace apartments, that's just off gatlin street.

Chickasaw county coroner michael fowler says the victim, 32-year-old malcolm boone of okolona, died at the scene.

Investigators tell wcbi another person was also shot at the scene and taken to the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered for boone.

a 26 year old baldwyn woman is charged in connection with arson at lee county landmark.

The fire happened about a week ago at barnett bridge on county road 1213.

That's in the pratts community.

The solid wood bridge is one of the oldest in the county.

The pratts/friendship and baldwyn fire departments were able to put the fire out before the bridge was destroyed.

Lee county jim johnson says the volunteer fire fighters did an outstanding job preserving the crime scene.

Johnson says their investigation led to katelyn hollis.

She is charged with felony malicious mischief on the early morning hours of september 22nd, this particular individual along with two others were there on the bridge.

While there, this female suspect that we have today that we have charged was maliciously committing an act on the bridge, and we do not believe at this time that it was anything that was deliberately done to destroy the bridge but her malicious act using fire did do severe damage to the bridge, catching it on fire as you can see in the scene behind me.

The district attorney says the charge of malicious mischief carries two times the penalties of the closest arson charge.

Witnesses say hollis was known to spend time walking the bridge and the creek nearby.

Investigators are not saying why they think hollis set the fire.

Evidence has been sent to the state crime lab for processing.

Bond has been set at $25,000.

A lowndes county man is charged with a child sex crime.

30-year-old randy watkins is facing a molesting charge.

Deputies say the investigation started in late july.

Watkins was arrested late last week.

Forensic interviews were conducted with the alleged investigators say the child is under the age of 12.

Watkins is a registered sex offender after a may 2009 conviction.

He remains in the lowndes county jail on a hold by the department of corrections.

A calhoun county man is accused of running over his brother and then stealing another vehicle.

32-year-old james bevill was caught about 8 this morning.

He's charged with aggravated assault, grand larceny, and receiving stolen property.

Sheriff greg pollan says the incident started about 12:30 am on highway 341, just south of vardaman.

The sheriff believes bevill took another vehicle after hitting his brother with a car.

Bevill was eventually arrested on county road 311, west of calhoun city.

Deputies are still trying to figure out what sparked this incident.

The victim remains in the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Mississippi is one of 29 states seeing an increase in the average number of new covid-19 cases per day.

However, that trend is down today.

The mississippi state department of health is reporting 190 new positive tests, along with two deaths.

Numbers are generally lower on mondays... 601 people remained hospitalized throughout the state, with 147 of those patients in i.c.u.

More than 89 thousand people are presumed recovered in the state.

This means there are nearly 44 hundred presumed active cases in mississippi right now.

A letter is circulating online that appears to be from gov.

Tate reeves.

The letter is about the statewide mask mandate; however, it's a fake.

The mississippi emergency management agency confirmed this is not an official order.

A large number of grammatical errors is one way you know this is fake news.

The governor's current statewide mask mandate is actually set to expire september 30th unless it is extended.

All of the governor's official executive orders are posted on the secretary of state's website.

Cash 3 lottery gfx goes here the month of september represents a lot of things..

The start of fall, the kickoff of football season... but tonight we're turning our attention to a matter that can be a little more serious.

September is national newborn screening awareness month.

Dr. pam sykes starts off our conversation in tonight's health talk with baptist.

Costello's season opening performance...a lot of hype is already building for what the bulldogs can do for the rest of the season m-s-u cracked into the top 25 ranked at number 16 in the ap top 25 poll for the team's highest ranking since 2018 costello was named the s-e-c offensive player of the week amongst countless other awards following his 623 yard and 5 touchdown performance against the tigers while that is plenty to get excited about if you're a mississippi state fan...coach leach says there's still plenty of room for this bulldog team to grow "i'll be the first to tell you, our team and k.j.

All combined probably aren't nearly as good as your impression.

I feel like we have a long way to go.

I think there's a lot of work we can do and what's fulfilling about it is like i said we played hard and we had a winning effort but i see a lot of things we can do better and so do our coaches and our players do to.

That's the other thing they're committed to getting better.

I hope we can take a big step in that direction this week."

Arkansas heads into starkville this weekend after suffering a second half collapse last weekend against fourth ranked georgia the hogs ended up losing to the bulldogs 37-10 in arkansas home opener... while the hogs must prepare for another ranked- bulldog team...arkansas head coach sam pittman is throwing out last weekends playbook to prepare we're going to obviously spend more time on the passing game, but with kylin hill they have a really good offensive line and really impressed with this cole smith kid they have at center.

He does a great job for them.

They can run the football.

They're huge up front.

They can run the football and of course they have a great back there so you're going to have to stop the passing game.

We're going to spend more time on that this week."

Ole miss might've not named a starting quarterback before hosting florida in the season opener however, it was matt corral who was taking a majority of the reps for the rebels besides the obvious that the rebels fell to the gators, 51-33 the offense wasn't the problem ole miss still managed to total 613 yards of total offense and corral finished going 22-31 for 395 passing yards 3 touchdowns and one pick as the rebels prepare to head to kentucky for week two of s-e-c play...head coach lane kiffin looks to clean up some of corral's play "i think he did good job with his feet, getting out of trouble.

I think he was very composed, really good at adjusting with him on the sidelines.

Both quarterbacks were.

His feet are a bit all over the place at times in the passing game.

We got to clean that up since he was late on some balls that were really open that ended up being completed that could have been touchdowns."

Four full weeks of high school football down and thankfully still plenty more to go as the season grows longer...the play becomes better and the top five plays are hard to choose however, someone has to make the decisions...that being said...here's this weeks top five plays from week four of the endzone #5...cal-city hosting north pontotoc...q-b jackson lee throws to thomas clayton for the money score...cats go up 8-0 after the 2 pt conversion...city powers past the vvmen 36-14 #4..defending 2x champs nanih waiya....austin sanders with the handoff..plunges into the endzone...warriors out to a 7-nothing lead..warriors win 35-14 #3 west lowndes hosting vardaman...check out the power arm on this panther...qb melvin crawford rolls right and his cordarius mcgee for the score...panthers get the shutout 41- 0 #2...you knew this would be in here...the greenies hosting lafayette...chris ivy with the need for speed....takes it in himself...point city keeps on winning #1...the new albany bulldogs with bulldoze you for wins...watch out...c-j hill plows his way into the endzone...new albany would top amory 31-10 still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.

Last look last